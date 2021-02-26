TheMiracleTech rates of Sotarai Potru Success Story Peaks for Sorari 40



Tamil superstar SyriaSorarai Potru has dropped its theatrical release and appeared on Amazon Prime Video in November last year. The film is a huge blockbuster and came as a huge relief to Amazon Prime Video which went after several veterans during the lockdown and burned their hands.

Dubbed versions of the film in Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam also came on the same stage and received equal patronage. For this, there is a huge demand for Surya’s next digital rights with director Pandiraj.

Sources say Amazon is eager to get digital rights after Prime Video Soorarai pottru Success. It will first be a theatrical release and later an TheMiracleTech release as the theater business continues to run after the pandemonium. The film is the most important film of Surya’s career and was launched only a week ago.

Priyanka Mohan is the female lead in Suriya 40 produced by Surya Pictures. D. Imman will perform the music for the film. Pandiraj and Surya also collaborated with Kadikutty Singam earlier. Surya 40 is expected to be a family entertainer like Pandiraj’s previous films. The film is expected to hit the big screen in September on the occasion of Vinaynagar Chaturthi