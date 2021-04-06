LATEST

There are 61 lakh Indians victims among more than 53 crore users - Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

A hacker has posted the phone numbers and sensitive account details of about 533 million Facebook users, including more than 61 million Indian users, which have been dumped on a public cyber forum.

The leaked data includes Facebook ID number, profile name, email address, location information, gender details, job data and other details.

“All 533 million Facebook records were leaked just for free. This means that if you have a Facebook account, it is likely that the phone number used for the account was leaked, ”tweeted Alon Gall, CTO of security firm Hudson Rock.

A Facebook spokesperson said in a late Saturday night report, “This is old data that was previously reported in 2019. We found and fixed the issue in August 2019. ” With data now entering the public domain, there is a real danger.

As Cambridge Analytica still hunts around 87 million users, including over 5 lakh users in India, this is the biggest leak of a social media platform that has billions of users.

In January this year, reports surfaced for the first time that phone numbers of 533 million users were currently being sold via a bot on the encrypted messaging platform Telegram, which came from a Facebook vulnerability that was patched by the social network in 2019 had gone.

