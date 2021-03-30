“There are a lot of things that are fighting me so that I can’t really focus on driving”- Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush

“There’s a lot of things that are fighting me so that I can’t really focus on driving”- Sebastian Vettel on his predicaments at Aston Martin.

Aston Martin had a tough start to the season, which they probably didn’t expect, after all the initial hype, investment, hiring of Sebastian Vettel and roping in the new brand name.

But the team could not score more than a point on Sunday, and Vettel, the marquee signing by the Silverstone based team, totally failed as he couldn’t even enter the top 10 of the final standings.

The German was a victim of two penalties during the race, as he was caught causing a collision with Esteban Ocon, receiving a 10-second race penalty and a two points license penalty when Motorsport asked Vettel whether he was frustrated by it.

“No, but it’s been probably not the best weekend, or the weekend we were looking for,” he responds. “But there are a lot of things that we learned in the race that we need to address.

“We will see how quickly we can fix them. I’m not at home in the car; many things are fighting me so that I can’t really focus on driving. We need to address them and try and fix them.

“I obviously adapt to how the car wants to be driven, but there’s a lot of things that add certain inconsistencies that don’t help. So these things we need to get on top of.

A lot to do; hence can’t focus on driving.

Vettel then suggested that the current Aston Martin car has a lot to fix before focusing on driving. He claims that the car is yet to get the rhythm.

“There are so many things going on still that break the rhythm and make it quite difficult in terms of feeling the car and feeling what I need to do to drive fast. So there’s still a lot to do.”

“Yeah, very good, I feel excellent. Obviously, I’m a bit sorry for such a bad weekend because I know how much prep goes in before the start of the season, and then the first race, etcetera.

“On the other hand, it can only go up from here. I think, as I said, we learned a lot of things. It’s a lot of work ahead of us, but it’s what it is, and we have to tackle it step-by-step.

“We tried a lot with the car, with the set-up, and there’s a lot of things that still don’t work the way they should. Once we fix them and get on top of the set-up, and know where the car wants to be fast, I think we can only get better.

“I hope we can fix a lot of it very quickly. I think a lot of the things can be addressed. Some of them on our site, some of them are not. We’ll see going forward.”