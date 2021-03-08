“There are changes and you can feel the difference” – Max Verstappen shows little hope towards RB16B Sports

“Changes happen, and you can feel the difference” – Max Verstappen has a positive feeling but judgment from the new RB16B.

In recent years, Max Verstappen has recognized his talent and now aims to have a world title soon. However, red BullThe drawback against Mercedes is not letting him take a full shot at the championship.

Going into 2021, Max Verstappen is set to return to the racing track, dominating the pair of Mercedes that have dominated the sport so far.

“It is always good to be back in the car. I love the brakes, but once you stand here and you see the car ready to go, you have the itch to go back, especially to get into a Formula One car. “

“The first time you step out of the pits is always such a wonderful feeling. Now, I’m just looking forward to the race weekends again Red Bull’s Site.

At Silverstone, Red Bull Drivers held their filming day, where they screened their new RB16B for the first time. Verstappen reveals his experience from the day.

“Initially, I started with RB15 to go into it again after the break, to get some gaps and then I jumped into RB16B. It was filming day, but it is useful to be comfortable with the car, ”he said.

“With the engine and trying to get things running smoothly and trying to be the best ready, you can go to trial in Bahrain.”

I need to wait until Bahrain.

After riding the car at Silverstone, Red Bull Doyen expresses satisfaction with the new product by his team. However, he wants to wait until Bahrain.

“There are changes, and you can feel the difference from last year. The floor is quite different, and so the car is always going to behave differently. But filming days are not about the work of the set-up as would be done in Bahrain.