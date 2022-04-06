There are growing concerns of more disruption in school as well as COVID-19 cases

As spring weather improves, Montrealer Doug Bentley is feeling people’s desire to return to pre-pandemic normalcy. Still, as a parent of two children attending elementary school, he remains “comfortably sick” about classes amid COVID-19.

“I don’t feel particularly comfortable about the state of the schools,” he said. “There’s a lot of denial going on about the start of the sixth wave.”

With capacity limits, mask mandates and other restrictions in some areas gone, but in others, Canadian territories remain in various stages of easing pandemic mitigation measures. Yet as health experts are again warning of rising new COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates in some parts of the country, parents and school officials are preparing for what may be a sixth wave. can bring…