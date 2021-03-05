“There are no free agents among this year’s All-Stars”: LeBron James replies to whether he is picking up players to complement his All-Stars or Lakers? sport

Lakers superstar LeBron James was in good humor with his All-Star Game roster Kevin Durant and co-starring on TNT last night.

A few years ago, the format of the All-Star Game changed. Instead of Eastern All-Stars playing against Western All-Stars, two captains will choose teams from a pool of players. Not surprisingly, James has been named All-Star captain for the fourth consecutive time. This means that LeBron has experienced players for his All-Star team for the past 4 years.

On Thursday night, two All-Star captains – LeBron James and Kevin Durant – gave us another entertaining draft. During the draft, King James was asked whether he was going to draft these great players to compliment his All-Star team, or whether he had a reverse motive – ultimately drafting him for the Lakers. The 6-foot-9 forward referred the NBA to the TNT panel for this question.

“Listen, I’m looking at the roster man, and I don’t see many upcoming free agents. So I would opt for Team Lebron All-Stars instead of the Lakers this year. So yes, (I’m going to) keep it strictly for the weekend. “

LeBron James managed to pick Giannis, Steph and Dame in his All-Star team

Since LeBron James served as captain of an All-Star team over the past three years, his team selection has been up to the mark. The fact that he has not lost a single All-Star Game in the last three years shows how well he drafts players and compiles a complete winning team.

Also this year, James showcased his superb general manager skills. With his smart picks, he managed to get two back-to-back MVPs in his team in Giannis Antetokonampo and Stephen Curry.

His other notable draft picks were Nikola Jokic, Damian Lillard and ‘Banana Boat’ member Chris Paul. LeBron also chose All-Star Jaylen Brown for the first time.

The All-Star Game always promises to be a thriller. Looking at last year’s competition, this year too, we hope to see a great game of basketball between two great teams.