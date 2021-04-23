There are rumors of Tabassum’s demise, the actress said – ‘I am with Tandrust and am with family ..’

On Friday, information of the dying of veteran actress and anchor Tabassum began surfacing on social media. Nevertheless, as quickly as these information went viral, Tabassum himself revealed his situation on Twitter and made it clear that these are all faux information and he’s positive.

Tabassum’s tweet

Tabassum, seeing the faux information of his demise on Twitter, went viral, wrote, ‘Due to your greatest needs, I’m very nicely, match and with my household. The rumors which are spreading about them are completely mistaken, and I pray that every one of you additionally keep secure in your home. ‘ Alongside along with his put up, Tabassum has additionally shared a screenshot of the faux put up of his demise.

Aapki shubhkamnaon ki wajah se fundamental bilkul theek hoon, tandurust hoon aur apne parivaar ke saath hoon. Ye jo hearsay phail rahi hai mere baare mein woh bilkul ghalat hai, aur fundamental yeh dua karti hoon ke aap sab bhi apne ghar mein secure rahein 🙏 pic.twitter.com/UDuDrtIiea – Tabassum (@tabassumgovil) April 23, 2021

Outperformed Kovid

Recall that a while again Tabassum had crushed Kovid and returned residence from the hospital. Tabassum’s son Hoshang Govil spoke to information company PTI about this. Hoshang additionally shared a photograph of the 76-year-old Tabassum and said, ‘With the love and prayers of the followers, Tabassum Kovid has turn into detrimental and is again residence. Tabassum has crushed Corona and returned like a warrior .. God is nice. ‘

Was not affected by Alzheimer’s

Hoshang additionally instructed information of Tabassum’s Alzheimer’s struggling as faux. Hoshang had stated, ‘I’m very upset, how can anybody share her footage saying that she (Tabassum) is fighting Alzheimer’s. That is fully faux information and really mistaken. He has no coronary heart illness neither is he diabetic. ‘ Considerably, Tabassum is called the host of the Doordarshan present Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan. Together with this, Tabassum bought the love of the viewers from Tabassum Talkies and Abhi Toh Mein Jawan Hoon.