‘There has been no contact from Liverpool’

RB Leipzig centre-back Ibrahima Konate says that he has not been contacted by Liverpool over a transfer to Anfield.

The 21-year-old continues to be strongly linked with Jurgen Klopp‘s aspect, and a current report claimed that the Premier League champions had positioned a five-year contract on the desk for the defender.

Nevertheless, Konate has denied that there was official contact from the Reds and has stated that he nonetheless has “massive targets” with Leipzig.

“There are sometimes rumours in soccer and plenty of imagine them instantly. I or my brokers didn’t get a name from Liverpool. I even have massive targets with RB Leipzig,” Konate advised image.

The discharge clause within the centre-back’s contact is believed to be between €32.5m (£28.2m) and €34m (£29.5m) fairly than €40m (£34.7m), which has beforehand been reported.

Konate has additionally been linked with each Manchester United and Arsenal.