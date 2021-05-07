ENTERTAINMENT

There is a new Entry to the TRP list of the week

Telly Updates

The TRP day is back and we are here with the shows which were watched the most during the last week. This week there are a couple of changes to look forward to which might surprise you. Apart from that, there are some usual instances which continue to be the case every week. Let’s roll-

5. Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2

Making a re-entry into the list on the 5th spot this week is Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2. The show has been making it to the list but on-and-off. It has been fetching good numbers overall, which continues even now, For now, the show is back in the list and fetches a good 2.4 points.

4. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The show has improved upon its position and numbers and is now on the 4th spot where it grabbed 2.4 points. And while it is an improvement, it might need quite much to sustain in the upcoming weeks.

3. Imlie

After being a constant on the 2nd spot for an array of weeks, Imlie fell down to a surprising 3rd spot last week and it hasn’t improved on the same and is still on the 3rd spot grabbing 3.1 points.

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

With Imlie going down to the 3rd spot, it was expected of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to take the spot and that is what happened last week. This week too, the show continues to be on the 2nd spot grabbing a fantastic 3.4 points.

1. Anupamaa

It is no surprise indeed that once again, Anupamaa continues to top. It has been a regularity for a long amount of time now but there is one instance to notice here.

Which rise or fall surprised you the most? Leave in your comments below.

