There is growing concern about the missing man Scott, who went missing from his home two days ago

A man has gone missing from his home as his family and friends become concerned for his welfare.

Martin Fryer, 32, was last seen at Langlands Terrace, Kyle of Lochlash, Ross-shire at around 11am on Monday, 11 April.

The height of the 32-year-old is stated to be 5 feet 10 inches, which is of a slim build with short, dark hair and blue eyes.

It is not known what Martin was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Police Scotland officials are now seeking information about his whereabouts for anyone to contact.

Inspector Ross McCartney said: “Martin’s disappearance is out of character and his family and friends are becoming increasingly concerned for him.

“I would ask anyone who has seen Martin or who…