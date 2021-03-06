LATEST

“There is only one Superman in NBA history and this is Shaquille O’Neill: the Lakers veteran blamed Kenny Smith for ‘inciting a feud’ between him and Dwight Howard in the game.”

Posted on
Shakeel O’Neill called it Kenny Smith’s mistake to give Dwayne Howard a ‘Superman’ monitor. Sheik has never been kind since Dwight.

Sheikh had this strange tendency to grapple with current league players. Ever since he became a crew member of the NBA and debuted his Shaktin-e-Fools section, he has been picking on the likes of Jewell McGee, among others.

McGee even admitted to being psychologically influenced by being made into a meme on national television. The choice of Kevin Durant is on Sheikh to disengage and troll current players.

The big man is always looking to bring his 4 championships and 3 finals MVP. But he was also very harsh on Dwight Howard, especially after the 35-year-old inherited his Superman honor.

The Inside Crew discusses Sheikh’s tendency to have beef with modern players the inside Story. This 4-part documentary miniseries reveals a ton of insight into the life of the terrifying quartet.

Shakeel O’Neill blames Kenny Smith for Dwight Howard’s feud

Second episode of the inside Story Aired at 9 pm on Friday night. O’Neill went back to the 2008 Slam Dunk Contest when Howard submerged the crowd with “Superman”.

Sheikh accuses Smith of killing Howard and actually convinces him that he is the new man of steel:

“There is only one Superman who ever comes through this league and you know his name.” This is me. “

All bad humor aside, it’s good to know that Shaka is half-joking, criticizing modern centers. At least he is blaming his contemporaries in comparison to those players.

