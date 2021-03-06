ENTERTAINMENT

There might be a ‘while you were sleeping season 2’? – Finance Rewind

Posted on
“While you were sleeping” Is a 2017 legal drama-fantasy South Korean television series. Directed by Oh Choon-written and written by Park Hye-ryun. The series follows – a writer, a prosecutor, and a police officer – who are connected with each other due to an unusual blessing.

“While You Were Sleeping” Plot: Everything You Need to Know

The story of ‘When You Were Sleeping’ begins with Nam Hong-joo. When she was a young girl, she had a dream about her father’s passing away. After some time, his father passed away in the same way. As she grew up, her dreams became more repetitive, and even though she knew how the accident, or some other occasion, would recede.

Jung Jae-chan is a prosecutor who is joined by individuals who need to drag him into corruption. Others have won much more than that because they have agreed to do illegal things such as erasing evidence. Ja-chan secures Hong-ju’s powers. He too, starts dreaming, where he can see the passage of a person.

Han Woo-tak is a police officer known for his grandeur and intelligence. However, he was not supposed to live long. But he was anticipated by Jae-chan. On an equal occasion, Wu-Task also gains powers. When the trio discovers that they are in similar circumstances, they choose to add forces and save the individuals.

“While You Were Sleeping” Season 2 Release Date: Premiere Date

However, with the expanding popularity of K-dramas, the show received incredible ratings and great surveys from critics. So far, the production of the show “When You Were Sleeping” has not made any official announcement concerning the 2 seasons.

cast:

Nam Hong-joo as Ba Su Soo, Jung Jae-chan as Lee Jong-suk, Jung Hai-lee as Han Woo-tak, Lee Sang-yob as Lee Yoo-beom.

