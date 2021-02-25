“There seems to be an interest and a demand for him” – Carrion Kroes says he wants to fight Finn Balor for the NXT Championship at WrestleMania 37. sport

Karrian Kroes says he wants to fight Finn Balor for the NXT Championship at WrestleMania 37. The former NXT champion had to vacate the title due to injury.

Carrion Cross joined the WWE NXT last year. He quickly climbed to the top of the mountain just four months after beating Keith Lee for the NXT Championship. However, he suffered a different shoulder during the match, forcing him to vacate the title; The shortest in the title’s history, ending his reign in 4 days.

Kroos eventually returned in December and went back in his violent ways. However, he is yet to win the title. Defending NXT champion Finn Balor, sympathetic to Kroos, faced the same fate with the Universal Championship as before he was open to fighting him for the title at TakeOver or WrestleMania.

“For me personally, if I could defend one night at takeover and the next night at WrestleMania, it would be a dream scenario. Double rescue. I sympathize with Carrion Kroos and his position, which injured the title Being relieved. I feel like he deserves a shot whether it’s in takeovers or at WrestleMania. “

Talking with ryan satin WWE on FOX, Cross revealed that he was ‘more than happy’ to face Balor for the title at the Raymond James Stadium. He claimed that the match was in demand and inspired WWE to listen to fans.

“People are making these pictures, where they post both of us with the backdrop of WrestleMania for weeks. I hope the company is listening because there is interest and demand. “ “I hope the fans are getting what I am looking for because I am more than happy to do them on The Grandest Stage of Them All Steps and will do so.”

