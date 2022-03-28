There they are already! First Camper for Tour of Flanders 160 Hours Already on Post: “Best Places Are Rare” (Road Cycling)

This group of friends is already on post for the Tour of Flanders in Kluisbergen. , © Peter Malaise

The first five mobile homes are already at the post, about 160 hours before riders first en route to the parklan. “We come from Kemelberg”, he says. “We’re bored, aren’t you.”

After two corona years, people are allowed to visit Flanders again. A good week before the gunshots begin, the first campers are already along the course. It’s been a busy week in the mountainous region of the Flemish Ardennes. The first campers arrived with the course on Sunday evening. “The best places are rare”, Jose tells us. “We come from Kemelberg where we followed Ghent – Wevelgem. Last year we were driven out because of Corona, we hope we can stay here now.”

We are Raymonda and Joss from the Thames, Irma and Jovan from Arshot, Katharina and Frans from Zandvilliet, Simone and Mark from Mole and Carolus…