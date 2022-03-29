‘There Were Number of Good Spinners, but Shane Warne Was Different’

New Delhi: Sachin Tendulkar has paid rich tribute to the late Shane Warne, calling him a “fierce competitor”, against whom he always had to prepare differently as the Australian spin legend was good in playing mind games and gave nothing away with his body language.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

One of the all-time greats of the game, Warne died at the age of 52 due to a suspected heart attack in Thailand on March 4.

“My first proper series against Shane Warne was in 1998 in India and everyone tagged that series as Tendulkar versus Shane Warne clash. And to remind people that it’s not Tendulkar versus Shane but it is India vs. Australia. But such was the following,” Tendulkar said.

“That kind of following is going to put you under…