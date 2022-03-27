There were ten different drugs in Taylor Hawkins’ system.

When Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins died, he had marijuana, opioids, and several other drugs in his system, reports Colombian investigators.

The 50-year-old was playing on the South American leg of the band’s world tour when his sudden death was announced on Saturday.

In a statement following a preliminary forensic investigation, the Colombian Attorney General’s office said a preliminary urine toxicology test indicated the presence of 10 different substances, including marijuana, antidepressants and opioids.

The statement continued: “The National Institute of Forensic Medicine is continuing the necessary medical studies to determine the cause of death.