There will be a train stop on this Tuesday and it will affect the Roka line

Argentine Train Drivers’ Association “La Fraternidad”, announced a national train stoppage for this Tuesday, March 29. It is therefore, Roca train service, which operates on the La Plata-Constitution route, will be affected by this measure for 24 hours.With the whole system, so it will not turn on.

As mentioned, the reason for the strike is to defendr “jobs violated by railway industry and judicial measures ordered to suspend services of the Buenos Aires-Bahia Blanca route and irregularities in phantom purchase of tickets in railway services which reduce the availability and transfer of passengers to motor transport”.

In addition, they are included in the claim “Attack on Railway…