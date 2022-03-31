There will be an extraordinary bonus for retirees and pensioners

Gabriella Cerruti said that “Argentina is at a critical moment.” (photo Gustavo Amarelle)

Presidency Spokesperson,confirmed that “there will be a bonus for retirees”, leading a press conference at Casa Rosada.

The government will announce an extraordinary bonus for retirees and pensioners “in the next few hours”, Cerruti said.

At the usual Thursday press conference at Casa Rosada, Cerruti explained that the characteristics of the special assignment are being analyzed by the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, and the Director of the National Social Security Administration (Aenses), Fernanda Reventa.

The spokesman also recalled that Matias Kulfas, Minister of Productive Development, had said that “No…