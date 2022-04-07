There will be one hour extra class every day in primary schools

The country’s one-day primary schools will have an hour more classes per day this year. Daily shift will be increased from 4 hours to 5 hours. The proposal is from the Ministry of National Education and will be agreed with the provinces at a meeting of the Federal Council of Education (CFE) this Friday, Minister Jaime Persic reported.

“This is a very important reform for the primary school,” said the minister, who insisted that the proposal be presented at the CFE meeting to be held in Tierra del Fuego this week.

As explained…