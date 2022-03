As Jay Woodcroft settles the grim defensive issues that plagued Saturday’s loss in Calgary, the Oilers’ future looks a little further.

This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

article material

There are some important decisions to be made for the players present in this roster. And how some of these people perform will help determine how the general manager plays his hand at the poker table.

That and more is this week’s edition…

9 things

9….