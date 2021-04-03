“There’s a long way to go”– Lewis Hamilton’s warning to Red Bull | The SportsRush

“There’s a long way to go”– Lewis Hamilton warns Red Bull that this year there will be several close battles like in Bahrain.

Lewis Hamilton had a scintillating win over Max Verstappen in Bahrain Grand Prix, as the battle went over till the last lap, and for most of the race, it felt like Red Bull will take an easy win.

Hamilton had other plans, but he also admitted that the race in Bahrain was the toughest for him in a long time. Now, he warns Red Bull of similar battles in the rest of the 22 races.

“I’m super excited and super happy for the fans, that they are excited. I think it’s something that all the fans have wanted for a long time. Of course, this is only one race, so we don’t know what the future holds in [how the season will unfold], he said. ”

“With the pace they have, they could be ahead a lot more, but we’re going to work as hard as we can to try and stay close in this battle. I hope for many more of these sorts of races with Max and Valtteri [Bottas, who finished third in Bahrain last weekend].”

“There’s a long way to go. 22 [races] – holy crap! I’ll be grey by the end of this!”

Max Verstappen accepts the challenge.

Verstappen was promised to be made the youngest world champion by Red Bull, but the 23-year-old never got consistent machinery from the Milton-Keynes based team. But this year, things look different, and Verstappen is fancying the prospect of an ultimate battle against Hamilton.

“It was great today, but as Lewis said, it’s a still bit difficult to say where we are exactly in pace,” said Verstappen. “But, again, it’s also a very long season, so I guess we will just find out in time how it’s going to go.”