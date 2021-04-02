“There’s a sign in here that says ‘We The North’ and you’re in South Florida”: Steve Kerr’s hilarious joke about how the Raptors have adjusted to playing the season in Tampa | The SportsRush

Steve Kerr had a witty one-liner when he talked about how the Raptors’ players had sacrificed all season long by playing in Tampa.

Steve Kerr was his usual self while talking to the press ahead of the Warriors’ game against the Raptors. He

“Everything is surreal these days. You walk on to the court and there’s a sign that says We The North and you’re in South Florida. That’s kind of weird.”

“I can only imagine what it’s like for the Toronto coaches and club, players and management to be living down here throughout the season. Just an incredible challenge for everybody involved.”

“As I’ve said many times, we’re all trying to keep the NBA going. Everybody’s making sacrifices, trying to do their part. I know Toronto has gone above and beyond to do that as an organization.”

“I thank all the players and coaches and management who have made those sacrifices, probably more than anybody in the league. I think we all thank them for doing so.”

How will Steve Kerr adapt to the challenges the Warriors will face this month?

Golden State is currently at 10th position in the Western Conference standings. The 4-game slide they suffered in Steph’s absence has almost certainly consigned them to a 7th placed finish as their best-case scenario.

Andrew Wiggins has been the only consistent player other than Curry on the offensive end for Golden State. A concerted playoff push will require the likes of James Wiseman, Eric Paschall and Nico Mannion to be in good nick.

