LATEST

“There’s a sign in here that says ‘We The North’ and you’re in South Florida”: Steve Kerr’s hilarious joke about how the Raptors have adjusted to playing the season in Tampa | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on
"There's a sign in here that says 'We The North' and you're in South Florida": Steve Kerr's hilarious joke about how the Raptors have adjusted to playing the season in Tampa

Steve Kerr had a witty one-liner when he talked about how the Raptors’ players had sacrificed all season long by playing in Tampa.

Steve Kerr was his usual self while talking to the press ahead of the Warriors’ game against the Raptors. He

“Everything is surreal these days. You walk on to the court and there’s a sign that says We The North and you’re in South Florida. That’s kind of weird.”

“I can only imagine what it’s like for the Toronto coaches and club, players and management to be living down here throughout the season. Just an incredible challenge for everybody involved.”

Also Read: “Stephen Curry is a nightmare to guard”: Erik Spoelstra explains why the Warriors legend has become the greatest offensive weapon in the NBA today

“As I’ve said many times, we’re all trying to keep the NBA going. Everybody’s making sacrifices, trying to do their part. I know Toronto has gone above and beyond to do that as an organization.”

“I thank all the players and coaches and management who have made those sacrifices, probably more than anybody in the league. I think we all thank them for doing so.”

How will Steve Kerr adapt to the challenges the Warriors will face this month?

Golden State is currently at 10th position in the Western Conference standings. The 4-game slide they suffered in Steph’s absence has almost certainly consigned them to a 7th placed finish as their best-case scenario.

Andrew Wiggins has been the only consistent player other than Curry on the offensive end for Golden State. A concerted playoff push will require the likes of James Wiseman, Eric Paschall and Nico Mannion to be in good nick.

Also Read: “Damian Lillard has scored 30 points more often than anyone else”: Jalen Rose explains why Dame Dolla is primed for a legitimate run at MVP honors

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
492
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
472
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
460
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
450
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
450
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
448
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
423
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
411
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
407
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
404
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top