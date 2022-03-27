There’s a strong case Saint Peter’s is already the greatest Cinderella ever

The biggest Cinderella story ever told at the NCAA Tournament?

St. Peters is on the short list anyway. What started as a big mess has turned into a national phenomenon. Peacock warms up with tops for Purdue that read more is possible.

“Just a shirt,” said coach Shaheen Holloway. yes right Wondering how many of them have been sold in the last 24 hours?

“It’s unimaginable,” Casey Nedefoe said on Saturday. “Unreal.”

is not that the truth?

Yes, the size of miracles is often in the eyes of the miracle-workers. Don’t tell the surviving members of the 1963 Loyola Chicago team, which only used five players and brought down two-time national champion Cincinnati in overtime for the title, aren’t there. Or the Jacksonville people who went…