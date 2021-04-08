“There’s no VAR in Serie A” Juventus legend slams failing technology for not giving penalties in Napoli game

Juventus legend, Claudio Marchisio has slammed VAR after the technology failed to give penalties to the Bianconeri and Napoli in the first half of their rescheduled game this evening.

Juve ran out 2-1 victors thanks to a Paulo Dybala comeback goal and they survived a late scare from the Neapolitans to earn the win.

The game was an interesting one between two of Italy’s biggest teams and a place in the third position in Serie A table was up for grabs.

Napoli scored their goal from the penalty spot, but there could have been two more penalties awarded in the game.

Hirving Lozano tackled Federico Chiesa inside the Napoli box and most fans expected the referee to have awarded a penalty for the foul.

However, Maurizio Mariani and VAR both said there was no penalty and the game continued.

Alex Sandro also appeared to trip, Piotr Zieliński, but the referee and VAR similarly said there was no foul committed in that passage of play.

Several fans protested the decision online and Marchisio joined them.

The former midfielder took to his Twitter account and tweeted: “As it happened in the World Cup Qualifiers, there’s no VAR in Serie A either. Hopefully, to goal-line technology works, you never know…”