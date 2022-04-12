There’s only one upside to Anthony Albanese’s Day 2 shocker on cash and the unemployment rate

Albanese also misquoted the price of petrol, saying it was only $2.20 when it last filled. This is significantly less than $2 since budget night when excise duty was cut to 22.1¢ per litre. Diesel is also less than two dollars in cities.

Morrison called off the six-week campaign with the belief that he needed all the time possible to let his opponent down and close the electoral gap. At Albanese’s fault, Morrison’s pop had ginger, as did the rest of the Alliance. The Albanese gave him confidence.

On Sunday, Albanese claimed how he, unlike the prime minister, would not shorten questions at every daily news conference but would stick to the end. He said the same thing on Monday, just before the mega-gaffe.

The trouble with such a quality is that you have to have something to talk about. If you have a small policy…