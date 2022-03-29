There’s only one way Will Smith can amend: Give back the prize

His acceptance speech further escalated the offense. “Love makes you do crazy things,” he said. So, not only was he forced to do so (it was not under his control), it was Love who made him do it! But make no mistake, it was not an act of love. It was a weak and angry action. To blame it on love? Well, it’s perverted. They have done irreparable damage by spreading these distorted ideas to the entire population.

Did Rock’s joke go too far? No, it was extremely light in context. Smith’s wife is a figure in her own right, and as such fair game to roast at such an event. It seems that Smith does not understand the important role of roasting celebrities at these events. Events like Oscars can be tolerated only when celebrities are being made fun of. Otherwise who would have survived?