These 12 clubs will start new European Super League soon – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

On Monday, the New European Tremendous League acquired new affirmation by a gaggle of 12 European golf equipment. Inform us that these 12 European golf equipment right here included six of the Premier League. They’re Manchester United, Manchester Metropolis, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea. Everybody goes to start out a brand new European Tremendous League.

It needs to be famous right here that this European Tremendous League has acquired extreme backlash, as stories have begun to attain targets within the media, even though 12 golf equipment have now confirmed the formation and format of the brand new competitors . In a joint assertion issued by the 12 golf equipment, it was stated: “Twelve main soccer golf equipment in Europe have come collectively in the present day to announce that they are going to be organising a brand new week-long competitors referred to as the Tremendous Mid League dominated by their founding golf equipment. Have agreed. AC Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, ​​Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, Man Metropolis, Man UDT, Actual Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur have all joined as founding golf equipment. It’s anticipated that one other three golf equipment will likely be concerned earlier than the inaugural season, which is meant to start as quickly as attainable. ”

Earlier, UEFA said that any gamers and golf equipment collaborating within the proposed Tremendous League can be banned from UEFA and FIFA soccer tournaments. UEFA stated in a press release on Sunday, “UEFA, English Soccer Affiliation and Premier League, Royal Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF) and LaLiga, and Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) and Lega Serie A have discovered that some English, Spanish and Italian The golf equipment will likely be planning to announce the creation of a closed, so-called Tremendous League.