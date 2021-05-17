These 3 easy remedies for urad dal will give relief from Shani dosha and will remove the troubles of life

There are some such remedies for Urad Dal in astrology, which can relieve you from the biggest problems of your life. Today we are going to tell you about three such measures.

Remedy – 1

On Saturday evening, you have to take two grains of whole urad and after that put some curd and vermilion inside it and keep it under the peepal tree. You have to do this remedy by 21 Saturday. It is believed that this will support your fate.

Measure 2

On Saturday morning grind urad dal and keep 2 large pieces of it. When the sun sets, then put curd and vermilion on it and keep it under a peepal tree and come back to bow it. Then you don’t have to look back. Start this remedy from any Saturday till 11 consecutive Saturdays. You will get money from this.

Remedy 3

If there are problems in your life due to Saturn, then take 4 grains of whole urad and then rotate them over the top of your head three times in the opposite direction. After this, put crows to eat them. Do this remedy for seven consecutive Saturdays.