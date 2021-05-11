ENTERTAINMENT

These 3 great smartphones with powerful batteries, price is less than Rs 10,000

If you are upset with your old smartphone battery, then this news is for you. Today we will tell you about some select smartphones present in the Indian market, in which you will get a 5,000mAh jumbo battery and their price is less than 10,000 rupees. Let’s have a look on these cheap 5,000mAh battery smartphones…


Redmi 9i
Price: Rs 7,999
Redmi 9i has a 6.53-inch HD + display, whose screen resolution is 720 × 1,600 pixels. This smartphone based on Android 10 OS has been introduced on the octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset. Redmi 9i will get a 13MP single rear camera for photography. While it has a 5MP front camera for video calling and selfie. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.

Realme C21
Price: Rs 7,999
The Realme C21 smartphone works on the Android 10 based Realme UI. This smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD Plus LCD display, which has a resolution of 720 × 1,600 pixels. Also, for better performance, it has a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Realme C21 has a 5,000mAh battery. It can be charged with a 10W charger. Apart from this, the device will get connectivity features like Micro-USB port, 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi, GPS and Bluetooth version 5.

Small c3
Price: Rs 8,499
The Poco C3 smartphone has a 6.53-inch HD + display and is based on Android 10 OS. This smartphone has a triple rear camera setup for photography. The primary sensor of the phone is 13MP while it has a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Users will get a 5MP front camera for video calling and selfie in the phone. It works on the MediTek Helio G35 processor and has a 5000mAh battery for power backup.

