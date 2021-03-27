These 3 Indian bowlers have eaten the most six in an ODI match

Ball (symbolic photograph) (Picture Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi, March 27: Within the second ODI between India vs England cricket workforce performed at Maharashtra Cricket Affiliation Stadium in Pune on Friday, English batsmen focused Kuldeep Yadav. Within the second ODI, English gamers scored 84 runs within the 10 overs spell of Kuldeep Yadav. Throughout this, he additionally hit many skyscraper sixes in Yadav’s overs. Discuss in regards to the three bowlers who’ve eaten essentially the most sixes up to now in an ODI match for Crew India.

Kuldeep Yadav:

The primary title on this listing comes from Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav. Within the second ODI between India vs England cricket workforce performed in Pune, English batsmen had hit eight sixes in Yadav’s 10 overs. Throughout this time, he didn’t even get a breakthrough.

Vinay Kumar:

The second huge title on this listing comes from Vinay Kumar, the previous quick bowler of the nation. Vinay Kumar proved to be very costly within the final ODI match on the tour of Australia in 2013. On this match, he spent 102 runs whereas bowling 9 overs. Throughout this time, Australian batsmen had hit a complete of seven sixes in these overs of Vinay.

Ravichandran Ashwin:

The third huge title on this listing comes from the nation’s legendary spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. In 2011, Ashwin had performed a complete of six sixes within the second ODI towards West Indies performed in Visakhapatnam.

Discuss Ashwin’s one-day cricket profession, he has taken 150 wickets at a mean of 32.9 in 109 innings whereas enjoying 111 matches for the nation. In ODI cricket, he has the feat of taking 4 wickets as soon as.