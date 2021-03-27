LATEST

These 3 players of the world have scored the most runs while batting at number three in ODI format

Cricket / Symbolic photograph (Photograph Credit: Fb)

New Delhi, March 27: Within the recreation of cricket, batting at third order is a really accountable innings. Many nice gamers have performed this accountability properly on this recreation. On this approach, within the One Day Worldwide Cricket, which three batsmen have scored essentially the most runs whereas batting at quantity three, their names are as follows –

Ricky Ponting:

On this checklist, the title of former Australian veteran captain Ricky Ponting comes first. Ponting has scored 12662 runs in 330 innings, batting at quantity three in one-day worldwide cricket.

Speak about his complete ODI profession on the similar time, he has scored 13704 runs in 365 innings with a median of 42.0, whereas enjoying 375 matches for his group. Within the ODI format, he has 30 centuries and 82 half-centuries in his title.

Virat Kohli:

On this checklist, the title of the present Indian captain Virat Kohli is available in second place. Kohli has scored 10046 runs in 190 innings whereas batting at quantity three in one-day worldwide cricket.

Speak about Virat Kohli’s one-day cricket profession, thus far he has scored 12162 runs in 244 innings at a median of 59.3, enjoying 253 matches for the nation. In ODI cricket, he has 43 centuries and 62 half-centuries in his title.

Kumar Sangakkara:

Former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara’s title comes at quantity three on this checklist. Sangakkara has scored 9747 runs in 238 innings whereas batting at quantity three in one-day worldwide cricket.

Kumar Sangakkara has scored 14234 runs in 380 innings with a median of 42.0 in 404 matches in sooner or later worldwide cricket for Sri Lanka cricket group. Within the ODI format, he has 25 centuries and 93 half-centuries in his title.

