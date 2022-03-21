These 5 bikes with sports and strong features cost Rs 1 lakh, see list

Best Bikes Under 1 Lakh: If you are also planning to buy a new bike and your budget is one lakh rupees. So here we are going to tell you about some of the best bikes. You will get these bikes for less than one lakh rupees. Among them are bikes of Hero, Yamaha, Bajaj, Honda and TVS company.

TVS Raider 125 Price

The starting price of TVS Raider 125 is Rs 82,921 (ex-showroom, Delhi). This bike is available in two variants, Drum and Disc. The bike has a stop-start system called IntelliGo. It also gets black alloy wheels, tubeless tyres, rubber brake pedal and alloy footpegs. Due to the sporty look and strong features, this bike remains the first choice of the youth.

Honda SP125

Honda SP 125 is available in two variants – Drum and Disc. The drum variant costs Rs 72,900 and the disc variant costs Rs 77,100. These prices are ex-showroom. This Honda bike has been given a 125 cc, fuel-injected engine with Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology. This system not only improves the performance and fuel economy, but also reduces the friction between the moving components of the engine. It has a silent start ACG starter, which starts the engine without making any sound.

Bajaj Pulsar 125

This bike is available in three colors Solar Red, Neon Blue and Platinum Silver. This bike has been given a 144CC 4-stroke, double valve engine. This DTS-i engine is Twin Spark BSVI compliant. The Pulsar 125 features a split seat 125cc BS6 DTS-i engine, a 5-speed gearbox with primary kick. With the primary kick, the rider can start the bike in any gear. Its ex-showroom price is Rs 98,094.

Honda shine

This bike Honda shine BS6 of the company is available in two variants in the market. The base i.e. drum variant of the motorcycle is priced at Rs 74,550 (ex-showroom, Delhi), and its disc brake variant is priced at Rs 76,346 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The company is offering a 124cc single-cylinder engine in both the variants of this bike, which produces 10.59bhp at 7,500rpm and 11Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm.

Yamaha FZ-FI V3

You can also buy FZ series bikes. These bikes with sharp and muscular design are powered by a 149cc, air-cooled, 2-valve, single cylinder engine, which generates 13.2hp power and 12.8Nm torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Single channel ABS standard has been given in FZ bikes. The price of this bike is Rs 1.09 Lakh.

