These 5 Bollywood actresses who belong to Bengali family are beautiful of Bala, name is in Bollywood on the strength of beauty

Bollywood is an industry made up of actors from different countries, languages ​​and regions. But most Bollywood actresses in the actress are from Bengali family. Talk about beauty, as well as acting, it reigns on its own beauty, today we introduce you to the same actresses of Bollywood who are related to Bengali family.

Kajol: She is one of the finest and superhit actresses of Bollywood. Kajol is from a film family. He was born in Mumbai to a Bengali family.

Mouni Roy: He started his career with a TV serial. Mouni Roy hails from Bengal. His serpent serial became very famous. Now Mouni Roy acts in Bollywood films.

Rani Mukherjee: He is also one of the veteran actresses of Bollywood. Rani Mukerji has won the hearts of the audience with her performances in Bollywood’s brilliant films. She too belongs to the Bengali family.

Bipasa Basu: Bipasha Basu is also one of the famous actresses of Bollywood. He was born in Delhi into a Bengali family. Bipasha Basu made her acting debut in the 2001 film Ajnaar.

Riya Chakraborty: These days, Riya Chakraborty has been seen in Bollywood films like Mere Dad Ke Maruti, Sonali Cable and Jalebi, who have been jailed after the drugs went out of the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death Riya Chakraborty also comes from a Bengali family.

