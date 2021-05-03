India is a diverse country in which people of different religions, castes, and ethnicities live together. Different food habits come with so many different cultures and beliefs. No matter if you ever visit the country, you have to try something unique. The most common ingredients in all those specialty dishes are spices.

If reports are to be believed, India alone grows about 75 of the 109 spice varieties listed by the International Organization for Standardization. Therefore, we are the world’s largest producer, consumer and exporter of spices. Every region in the country has its own set of aromatic spices, which are full of amazing health benefits. Here is a description of the North-East region and their benefits.

Toning hole

If you are planning to become the head of Manipur or any other northeastern state of India, then there is no way that you will not have a toning-up in the local cuisine. Also known as the chameleon plant, it is popular as a medicinal plant in the region. From various noodle platters to garnishing broth recipes, people use this heart-shaped plant to enhance the taste and nutritional value of their food. This is great for the stomach, as it helps to keep the bowel moments healthy.

Wood turmeric

We already know that turmeric is a spice that is full of many benefits. But, have you ever thought about what the best turmeric can do for your health! Located in the foothills of the West Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya, Lakdong is known as the world’s finest variety of turmeric. Many people call this spice a miracle substance which is full of antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Channi Champa

Just to add amazing flavor to your food, Chinese Champa is also used to smell clothes with a fragrance. It is basically a different type of banana plant, in which different components are added to the food to enhance its taste. It has a sweet taste, which is added to rice or fish dishes. Mostly grown in Manipur, Channi Champa is also known as Chinese Lemon.

Quadrupedal mind

Apart from being oily and full of aromatic flavors, North-Eastern dishes are also considered spicy. A lot of chilies and hot ingredients are used, one of them being Chantuk Maan. It is described as a wild leafy vegetable, which is consumed with various traditional foods. If a person is suffering from urinary problems, this herb can help. In addition, fresh leafy shoots can also be used to prevent bleeding due to injury.



Ing Makhir Ginger

Ing makhir ginger is a different type of ginger, which is mainly found in the Indian Northeast regions. Packed with various medicinal properties, it is mostly used to treat common health problems. If you want to try this spice, there is Meghalaya, a traditional dish called Tungumbai. They prepare it with a popular fermentation soybean sauce. When it comes to recovery, it can provide relief from a toothache, digestive problems and other internal and external diseases.