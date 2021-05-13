These 5 Indian players will have to prove their worth in the tour of England, otherwise the Test will have to say goodbye.

The Indian Test team will tour England in June, where they will play the final of the ICC World Test Championship against New Zealand in Southampton. After that a five-match Test series will be played between India and England. The tour will be a one-to-die affair for many players. Let’s take a look at those 5 Indian cricketers who did not perform well in this series, their careers may be over.



Kl rahul

KL Rahul has not played a single Test match since August 2019. He did not get a chance in the last 2 Test series against Australia and England. He has been included in the Indian team for the tour of England, but for this he will have to regain full fitness. Given this situation, it is not wrong to say that Rahul’s position in the longest format is under threat. However, he is an important player of Team India in ODIs and T20s.





Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal has played 5 Tests in India so far and during this time he has scored 597 runs at an average of 99.5. But it proved to be a flop on the Australia and New Zealand tour. If he is not to show his ability on foreign soil, he will be dropped from the Test team in the presence of Shubman Gill.

Hanuma Vihari

Hanuma Vihari is once again included in the team as a Test specialist. He scored 16, 8, 21, 4 and 23 * in 5 innings on the Australia tour. However, he drew an unbeaten Test match at the Sydney Test, for which he was widely praised. The selectors will look for an option if he does not have to perform in England.

Wriddhiman Saha

M / s. Wriddhiman Saha was the first choice of the selectors for this format after Dhoni retired from the Test, but the situation has changed after Rishabh Pant’s brilliant performance in the last two Test series. If Saha is not to give his best in England, then retirement will be the only option for him.



Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur has played only two Test matches so far. He played his first Test against the West Indies in 2018. He got a chance in the fourth Test on Australia tour, in which he took 7 wickets very fast. But he did not get a chance in the Test between England and India played in India. If he plays a Test in England, he will have to convert this opportunity into an opportunity, otherwise it will be limited to ODIs and T20s.