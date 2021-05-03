ENTERTAINMENT

These actresses remained virgins even after fighting with married men, did not get married even at the age of 50

Avatar

The film industry is a world where people leave many stories behind them and because of which they live in the discussion, talk about love, cheating and marriage, you must have heard many stories. At the same time, there are some stars who have not married till date. But there are some actresses who were arrested for the love of married men. He rose to love but could never succeed.

Nagma
Nagma, who was launched with the film ‘Baaghi’, is still a virgin. After the films, the actress now turned to politics. Despite crossing the age of 40, Nagma is still a virgin. At one time, there was a lot of news about his affair with Sourav Ganguly.

Tabu
Bollywood’s famous actress Tabu is also a virgin. Tabu is 50 years old and still looks as beautiful as she is today. Tabu is said to have been engaged to Sajid Nadiadwal. However, the truth of this news was never revealed. After this, the actress’s heart came on South superstar Nagarjuna.

Shamita Shetty
Bollywood actress and Shilpa Shetty’s sister Shamita Shetty is a virgin till now. Shamita’s heart first came on married Manoj Bajpai. After this Shamita’s name was also associated with Harman Baweja and Aftab Shivdasani.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Avatar Avatar
2
ENTERTAINMENT

Horoscope 4 May 2021: Know what your horoscope says today?
2
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
Avatar Avatar
2
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
Avatar Avatar
2
ENTERTAINMENT

Vincenzo Episode 20 Watch Online Streaming On Netflix App Star Cast
2
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
2
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App
Avatar Avatar
2
ENTERTAINMENT

careful! Excessive intake of salt may cause health problems
2
ENTERTAINMENT

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Story
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
2
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
Sasural Simar Ka 2 Written Episode 3rd May 2021 Today's Update: Dadi Praises Aarav In Interview Sasural Simar Ka 2 Written Episode 3rd May 2021 Today's Update: Dadi Praises Aarav In Interview
1
ENTERTAINMENT

Dadi Praises Aarav In Interview

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top