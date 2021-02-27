LATEST

“These are personal matters” – Mick Schumacher questions father Michael Schumacher

“These are personal matters” – Mick Schumacher questions his father, Michael Schumacher, who is out of the public eye.

Michael Schumacher is at his family’s discretion away from public eye as he suffered a brain injury from a 2013 skiing incident that left him unconscious. There is no concrete information to know how he is doing these days.

Mick Schumacher, the second generation to enter Formula 1 under his family name, is the center of media attention for obvious reasons. And recently, he was asked about his father, Michael Schumacher.

However, Junior Schumacher was quick to answer questions asked of him about his father, where he said he would not answer them as it was a family matter.

He said (Translated by Google), “These are personal matters; Let’s go back to motorsport. “Michael’s health condition was never disclosed by Mick before, and this statement suggests that it will never come out of his end.”

Schumacher who released unseen footage of Michael

While Michael’s health has been ignored by his family, A. Never before seen photos and documentaries on video will be issued.

The documentary series of the days before the skiing accident will include videos of him, and video bytes by Michael’s family.

It was previously set for release in 2020, but the epidemic delayed production, and now work on it has resumed.

Mick Schumacher set to begin his F1 journey.

Meanwhile, Mick is moving his foot in F1 as he is signed by Haas this year, as his impressive F2 title gave Ferrari a chance with a client team.

Furthermore, Ferrari also sees him as a possibility for the future, and Mick is still looking forward to the days when he can carry on his father’s legacy with Tifosi.

