These are the crosses for the fourth tier of the UEFA Europa League

european football came back with action this week in both Champions League related to europa league, In this last tournament, the big clubs want to make it to the semi-finals or at least get close to it in the first leg.
BarcelonaLed by Xavi Hernandez, wants to continue on the road to victory In a phase he called “reconstruction.” The Catalan team, second in La Liga with 57 points, will try to take the first step in the semi-finals. frankfurt,
The German team, which has become increasingly accustomed to playing European examples, has had to a poor local campaign in the Bundesliga, where it is ranked 9th. The match will be played at Deutsche Bank Park, Germany.
Another fascinating match of these quarter finals…
