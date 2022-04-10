These are the most popular frequently asked questions about Palm Sunday… and their answers – Catholic World Report

Denver Newsroom, April 9, 2022/18:00 PM (CNA).

When is Palm Sunday 2022?

Palm Sunday is on 10 April 2022.

What does Palm Sunday mean?

Palm Sunday is the day we remember and honor Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem a week before his crucifixion. When Jesus came into the city riding on a donkey, the people gathered and put the palm branches and cloaks on Jesus’ path, shouting, “Hosanna the son of David!” It is also important because it fulfilled Old Testament prophecies. For example, Jesus went into the city on a donkey, fulfilling the prophecy found in Zechariah 9:9.

When was Palm Sunday first celebrated?

According to Britannica, the earliest evidence of Palm Sunday…