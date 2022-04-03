These Australians have been nominated for the Grammy Awards, the 2022 ceremony is due tomorrow

The 64th Grammy Awards kick off tomorrow in Las Vegas, hosted by comedian Trevor Noah.

The Recording Academy today announced a partnership with Global Citizen and “Stand Up for Ukraine” aimed at raising awareness of Russia’s invasion of the country, providing audiences with opportunities to take action.

Music fans will be treated to performances by Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Jack Harlow along with Lil Nas X, Carrie Underwood, John Legend, Olivia Rodrigo, Rachel Ziegler and others.

The submission roster includes Grammy nominees Megan Thee Stallion and winners such as Joni Mitchell and Lenny Kravitz and Australia’s Keith Urban.

There are also plenty of Australian nominees to watch out for. Here are the Australians in the running for the Grammys this year.

AC DC

Involved in rock and roll…