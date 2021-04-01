These banks, including SBI, ICICI and HDFC, can face OTP related issues from April 1 – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Top bank customers including SBI, HDFC and ICICI may face OTP related issues from 1 April as these banks have failed to follow the rules issued by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The OTP issue is challenging as banks will remain closed for public transactions until 4 April. These days, OTP verification has become necessary to make payments and perform any task. Therefore this problem related to OTP is a cause of great inconvenience for customers in general.

For payment or any bank related operations, banks send one time password (OTP) to the registered mobile number or email ID or both. Customers must enter the exact details to proceed.

However, TRAI started receiving complaints about excessive and unwanted messages being sent to customers. Subsequently, TRAI agreed to the issue and on July 19, 2018, Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Products Regulations, 2018 (“TCCCPR, 2018 ”) to curb the threat of Unsocial Commercial Communications (UCC).

TRAI said that telecom service providers have repeatedly communicated and sent SMS to major entities including major banks which have failed to meet the regulatory requirements and requested them to comply with the provisions of the regulations.

TRAI then came to know that major entities such as State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank etc. were not following the mandatory norms. TRAI has directed principal entities, including banks, to meet regulatory requirements before April 31, 2021 to avoid any disruption in communication with customers from April 1, 2021. If banks fail to comply to date, customers will face an OTP-related issue from 1 April.

These banks are included in the list

axis Bank

Bandhan Bank

Bank of baroda

Bank of India

Canara Bank

Central Bank of India

Federal bank

HDFC bank

ICICI Bank

IDBI Bank

IDFC First Bank Limited

Indian Overseas Bank

Mahindra Bank Box

Punjab National Bank (PNB)

RBL Bank

State Bank of India

SBI Card and Payment Services

Union Bank of India

This bank