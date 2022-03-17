These Bollywood stars are avoiding colours, Kareena has not played Holi since the death of Dada Raj Kapoor

Bollywood Holi 2022: How can it happen that there is no festival of Holi and colours? Holi Not only common people in celebrating but Bollywood Celebs are also ahead, although there are some stars who try to avoid the colors of Holi. On Holi, the festival of colors, Bollywood stars arrange a party, where everyone together celebrates this festival with great pomp. Bollywood Holi There is a special attachment to it, people are seen dancing on Hindi songs from place to place on the day of the festival. At the same time, there are some selected actors and actresses of the industry who do not come out of their homes on the day of Holi. Let’s know the names of those stars…Also Read – Holi 2022: Famous TV actors celebrated Holi like this, everyone’s beloved ‘Anupamaa’ danced

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bollywood’s veteran actress Kareena Kapoor Khan does not like to play Holi at all. It is very rare that on the occasion of Holi, his latest picture with colors has come to the fore. Although this was not the case earlier, but after the death of Dada Raj Kapoor, he started avoiding Holi completely. This was also the time when the Kapoor family’s Holi was famous all over Bollywood.

John Abraham, who is called the ‘Hulk’ of Bollywood, is also avoiding colours, he prefers to stay in his house on the occasion of Holi. They believe that many types of chemicals are used in the colors which are harmful to nature.

Actress Kriti Sanon is also not much attached to Holi. Earlier, she used to play Holi at her home, but after appearing in films, she has distanced herself from the colors. Kriti Sanon will soon be seen in the film ‘Bachchan Pandey’ with Akshay Kumar.

Actor Ranveer Singh, who has given many hits in Bollywood, also does not like to play Holi, he explained the reason behind it clearly. Ranveer, who is often seen in colorful clothes, is avoiding the colors of Holi.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Kapoor has also kept a distance from the colors of Holi for a long time. The famous song ‘Balam Pichkari’ from his film ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ is heard a lot on the occasion of Holi, but the hero of this film Ranbir does not like color only. According to the report, Ranbir was trying to avoid colors even while shooting this song.

