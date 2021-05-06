These essential oils will relieve muscle strains, spasms, swelling and pain.

Muscle strains and pain are common in today’s lifestyle. When lifting, running, exercising or climbing stairs, people often experience stretch and pain in the arms, legs, back, and waist muscles. You can take help of these essential oils to get relief from this. While using them will provide relief from muscle strain, spasms, swelling and pain, it will also relieve physical fatigue and mental stress. Let’s know about these oils. Lemongrass oil: The use of lemongrass oil provides relief from muscle strain, cramps, swelling and pain. This oil lightly massages the affected area with hands to reduce discomfort. This oil has antispasmodic and analgesic properties that relieve pain by reducing muscle tension and spasms. Marjoram oil relieves muscle aches, strains and spasms. Its massage relaxes the blood vessels and also improves blood circulation. Also, this oil helps a lot in controlling your blood pressure.

Rosemary oil

Henna oil also helps to relieve muscle pain, stretch and tension. This oil has anti-inflammatory properties that reduce pain and inflammation. Massaging with this oil also relieves tension and feels freshness in the body.

lavender oil

Lavender oil massage not only relieves muscle aches, strains and cramps but also relieves physical fatigue and mental stress. Also, the medicinal properties present in this oil also help in relieving headaches and getting good sleep. Black sesame oil makes hair strong, so use it

Niroli oil

Niroli oil is rich in antiseptic and antioxidant properties. Massaging with this oil provides great relief when there is muscle pain, swelling, cramps, and strain. Also, the use of this oil also relieves mental stress and physical fatigue. This oil also helps in lowering blood pressure and cortisol levels.