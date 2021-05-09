These face packs made of 2 things with turmeric will remove the stains and bring magic glow to the face.

Since old times, women have been giving importance to turmeric paste to keep the skin glowing and the face clean. The reason behind this is that turmeric is rich in many medicinal properties. In such a way, the face packs made from it bring a natural glow to the face. Here you are given information about four homemade turmeric face packs, which will help you stay young by removing your skin problems. Let’s know about-

Turmeric-Honey Face Pack

To make this face pack, mix 1 teaspoon honey, half teaspoon turmeric powder and half teaspoon glycerin to make a paste. Then apply it on your face and neck. When it dries well, wash your face with plain water. You can apply it 2-3 times a week.

Turmeric-Aloe Vera Facepack

If you have pimples on your face, turmeric and aloe vera face packs are great for pimples. To make it, mix one teaspoon turmeric, two tablespoons aloe vera gel. Then apply it on pimpled skin. Then when dried, wash it with plain water.