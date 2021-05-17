ENTERTAINMENT

These famous contestants of Bigg Boss will come together, fans will be happy to see the photo

Noted singer and contestant of Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya is currently busy shooting for ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11’ in Cape Town, South Africa. Prior to moving to Cape Town, Rahul completed several projects in Mumbai. Now all the projects of Singer are coming out. That video with his girlfriend Disha Parmar for the last time after releasing the romance.

Rahul Vaidya and Rashmi Desai shared a picture of their new project on Instagram. The two are clashing with each other in a black outfit. With this photo, Rahul wrote, ‘Tomorrow is going to be something tremendous with beautiful @imrashamidesai on our reels’. Rashmi also announced the release date of the project and wrote, ‘Tomorrow is a very important day’. Rashmi has also asked all the fans to attend her live session on 16 May.

The same poster has increased the excitement among the fans. From smiley face emoji to heart emoji have flooded. Other stars and fans, including Devolina Bhattacharjee, Shefali Bagga, are eagerly waiting to see the on-screen chemistry of Rahul and Rashmi.

.

Related Items:

Most Popular

96
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
89
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
69
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
54
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
47
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Telly Updates Telly Updates
43
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
40
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
40
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
39
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top