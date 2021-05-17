These famous contestants of Bigg Boss will come together, fans will be happy to see the photo

Noted singer and contestant of Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya is currently busy shooting for ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11’ in Cape Town, South Africa. Prior to moving to Cape Town, Rahul completed several projects in Mumbai. Now all the projects of Singer are coming out. That video with his girlfriend Disha Parmar for the last time after releasing the romance.

Rahul Vaidya and Rashmi Desai shared a picture of their new project on Instagram. The two are clashing with each other in a black outfit. With this photo, Rahul wrote, ‘Tomorrow is going to be something tremendous with beautiful @imrashamidesai on our reels’. Rashmi also announced the release date of the project and wrote, ‘Tomorrow is a very important day’. Rashmi has also asked all the fans to attend her live session on 16 May.

The same poster has increased the excitement among the fans. From smiley face emoji to heart emoji have flooded. Other stars and fans, including Devolina Bhattacharjee, Shefali Bagga, are eagerly waiting to see the on-screen chemistry of Rahul and Rashmi.