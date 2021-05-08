ENTERTAINMENT

These foreign cricketers sought help from Sonu Sood to go home! Actor said- pack your things immediately

Mumbai. Bollywood actor and messiah of the poor Sonu Sood is once again engaged in helping the corona victims. Actors are very active on social media. Sonu Sood along with his team are providing oxygen cylinders, beds in hospitals and medicines for the people. You know, Sonu has been continuously helping people since last year. This time too, they are busy in helping people wholeheartedly, friends, recently Sonu Sood has helped Indian team cricketer Suresh Raina. Friends, Raina’s aunt was admitted to the hospital and she needed oxygen immediately. After which Twitter Raina sought help Friends after which Sonu Sood took the details from Raina and said that the cylinder will reach in 10 minutes.

Friends, for your information, the 14th season of IPL has been postponed due to Corona. After which the players are returning to their homes. However, foreign players have to struggle to return home. Australian players have not been able to return home yet. Some stayed in India and some left for Maldives until the travel ban was lifted by 15 May. Meanwhile, actor Sonu Sood made a wonderful tweet for Australian cricketers.

In fact, a user posted a cartoon on social media, in which Australian players are seen seeking help from Sonu Sood to return home. Sonu Sood gave a funny answer on this post. He said that immediately tie your things. Sonu Sood has been at the forefront of help in this difficult time of the Corona epidemic. Recently, he had helped former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina.

