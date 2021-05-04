ENTERTAINMENT

These four bowlers give the least runs in death overs

Sports desk. The second wave of Corona virus has created a furore in the country. Since last week, more than three and a half lakh new patients are getting daily. There is an atmosphere of panic due to the continuous increase in the number of deaths from corona patients and covid. The country’s health system collapsed. Beds, ventilators, remodevir and oxygen shortage continue in hospitals across the country. Hundreds of people are dying without treatment. IPL 2021 has covered half its journey before Corona gets a slight break. What will be the way forward, when it is known now, but friends, we are talking about four such bowlers. Death Overs means that they give at least runs between 16 and 20 overs.

Friends, let us tell you that in the half journey of IPL 2021, Jaspreet Bumrah of Mumbai Indians has emerged as the number one miser bowler with a better economy. In Death Overs, Bumrah has an economy of 7.92.

Friends, let us tell you that Mohammed Shami of Punjab Kings is second in terms of spending the lowest runs. Shami has scored runs in the Death Overs with an economy of 8.12.

Dwayne Bravo of Chennai Super Kings is also named among the most economical bowlers in Death Overs so far this season. Bravo has scored from economy of 8.5

Avesh Khan is also named in the list of the most miser of IPL 2021. The Delhi Capitals bowler has an economy rate of 9.23 in the Death Overs.

