These important revelations about Shehnaaz’s brother Shahbaz’s upcoming anthem ‘Little Star’

Popular musician Ji Kaushal has now introduced a new song. The new song titled ‘Little Star’ has not been released yet actor Shahnaz Gill took to Instagram sharing the first look poster of his brother Shebaz Badshah’s upcoming song titled Little Star.

After Bigg Boss fame, Katrina Kaif of Punjab shared the post in which users praised the actor, while some told all the things about the post. One of the users wrote, ‘Congratulations for the new song’. Another user wrote, ‘Producer Shahnaz Kaur Gill’.

The post featured the title track in bold with credits from the people who worked on it. Yes! The upcoming song Little Star is being produced by Shahnaz Gill. The lyrics are penned by Monty Hunter and cropped by Shehbaz Badesha and Naina. The music video contributes to the efforts of Mayank Gupta and Himank Goyal. In the video, it appears that his brother Shahbaz is also taking steps one at a time to recognize his dreams. With all this, after the release of the album, another good news has come about the work of Shehbaz on a Punjabi film Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Talking about fame, Shahnaz Gill recently posted an Instagram video of herself wearing traditional Indian attire. In the video, she was seen flaunting her black printed kurta with a black printed dupatta.

