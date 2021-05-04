These legendary cricketers from Hyderabad and Delhi became Corona infected

Sports desk. Friends, let me tell you that the IPL administration has suspended all the matches of this season, given the seriousness of the Corona crisis. For information, tell that many players from 4 different IPL teams have become Corona positive so far. Amit Mishra of DC has been corona infected today. Earlier, Wriddhiman Saha of SRH was positive. The players of Kolkata Knight Riders have already been infected. Now BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla has told that IPL has postponed all the matches this season indefinitely.

For your information, let me tell you that on Monday 3 May, it was decided to postpone the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. Two Kolkata players Varun Chakraborty and Sandeep Warrier were found to be corona infected.

Friends, the match of MI and SRH to be held on Tuesday was also postponed. A difficult decision was taken to postpone the season indefinitely after Hyderabad wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha came to know about being corona positive.