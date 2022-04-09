These ‘Severance’ Wallpapers for iPhone Will Make You Feel Like a Lumon Employee

Severance season one may be over, but you don’t have to forget about it already. While we eagerly await the second season to find out what happened to the beloved Dylan, Haley, Irving and Mark characters, there are some cool new wallpapers you can use on your iPhone.

After some wallpapers inspired by WWDC 2022, parker ortolani is back with six more backgrounds that you can use on your phone. This time around, you’ll feel like a Lumon employee on the Apple TV+ severance show.

Parker has created some cool wallpapers inspired by the show. There’s the classic green Lumon logo, macro data refinement, dark exhaust, shredded floors, green carpets, and more importantly, “The You, You Are” book cover from Mark’s brother-in-law.

All these wallpapers will go well…